U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), grapple during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The course is a three-week long program that certifies Marines as Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3143235
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-WP334-0105
|Resolution:
|2473x1649
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
