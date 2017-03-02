U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), execute buddy push-ups during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The course is a three-week long program that certifies Marines as Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:05 Photo ID: 3143224 VIRIN: 170203-M-WP334-0041 Resolution: 3389x5084 Size: 10.44 MB Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.