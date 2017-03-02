(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 7 of 8]

    MWCS-28 MAI Course

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), perform burpees during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The course is a three-week long program that certifies Marines as Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3143221
    VIRIN: 170203-M-WP334-0018
    Resolution: 2535x3802
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    MAI
    MCMAP
    II MEF
    MWCS-28

