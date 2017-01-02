(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    149th AMXS maintains F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 6 of 8]

    149th AMXS maintains F-16 Fighting Falcon

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith James 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Staff Sgt. Seferino Soliz, crew chief assigned to the 149th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, performs a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, Feb. 1, 2017. The 149th AMXS's primary federal mission is to ensure their aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3143217
    VIRIN: 170201-F-GV347-0072
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th AMXS maintains F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Keith James, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    149th Aircraft Maintenance Squadon

    • LEAVE A COMMENT