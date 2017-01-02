Staff Sgt. Seferino Soliz, crew chief assigned to the 149th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, performs a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, Feb. 1, 2017. The 149th AMXS's primary federal mission is to ensure their aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith James)
This work, 149th AMXS maintains F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Keith James, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
