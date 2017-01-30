Paratroopers of the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hold a ceremony to don 82nd Abn. Div. "combat patches" in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3143037
|VIRIN:
|170130-A-DP764-970
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|784.4 KB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
This work, Red Falcons put on "combat patches", is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
