    Red Falcons put on "combat patches"

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.30.2017

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers of the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hold a ceremony to don 82nd Abn. Div. "combat patches" in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:34
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Falcons put on "combat patches", is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    combat patches
    82nd Abn. Div.
    1st Battalion
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    325th Airborne Infantry Regiment
    Baghdad

