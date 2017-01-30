Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:34 Photo ID: 3143037 VIRIN: 170130-A-DP764-970 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 784.4 KB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Red Falcons put on "combat patches", is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.