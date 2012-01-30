(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo and Papa Receiving [Image 3 of 10]

    Bravo and Papa Receiving

    MCRD PI, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2012

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with platoon 1024, B. Co., 1st Battalion, and platoon 4014, P. Co., 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, wait for instruction at the Receiving Building on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 30, 2017. Receiving week is the first step for new recruits that consist of filling out medical and dental files, and receiving uniforms and essential gear for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2012
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:14
    Photo ID: 3143032
    VIRIN: 170130-M-PQ459-362
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: MCRD PI, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo and Papa Receiving [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructors
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Recruit Training
    Receiving
    MCRDPI

