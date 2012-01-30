U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with platoon 1024, B. Co., 1st Battalion, and platoon 4014, P. Co., 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, wait for instruction at the Receiving Building on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 30, 2017. Receiving week is the first step for new recruits that consist of filling out medical and dental files, and receiving uniforms and essential gear for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2012 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3143032 VIRIN: 170130-M-PQ459-362 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.92 MB Location: MCRD PI, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo and Papa Receiving [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.