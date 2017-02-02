NSAB security personnel clear the Navy exchange during an active shooter drill Feb. 2 at the Bethesda Navy Exchange. The exercise was part of Solid Curtain Citadel Shield 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain, by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.