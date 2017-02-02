(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain [Image 3 of 3]

    NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    NSAB security personnel clear the Navy exchange during an active shooter drill Feb. 2 at the Bethesda Navy Exchange. The exercise was part of Solid Curtain Citadel Shield 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSAB Participates in Solid Curtain [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

