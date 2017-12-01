(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Volunteers At Bahrain Filipino Womens Shelter [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Volunteers At Bahrain Filipino Womens Shelter

    BAHRAIN

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Jan. 12, 2017 Cmdr. Thomas Ianucci, USS Makin Island (LHD 8) command chaplain, delivers communion during Roman Catholic mass held for residents of the Filipino Resource at the Embassy of the Philippines in Bahrain. Sailors also delivered care packages to the center’s residents during the COMREL. Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kassandra Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Volunteers At Bahrain Filipino Womens Shelter [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Makin Island
    COMREL
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    MKIARG

