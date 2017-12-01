USS Makin Island Volunteers At Bahrain Filipino Womens Shelter

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Jan. 12, 2017 Cmdr. Thomas Ianucci, USS Makin Island (LHD 8) command chaplain, delivers communion during Roman Catholic mass held for residents of the Filipino Resource at the Embassy of the Philippines in Bahrain. Sailors also delivered care packages to the center’s residents during the COMREL. Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kassandra Collins)

