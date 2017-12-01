MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2017) Cmdr. Thomas Ianucci, USS Makin Island (LHD 8) command chaplain, holds Roman Catholic mass for residents of the Filipino Resource Center at the Embassy of the Philippines in Bahrain. Sailors also delivered care packages to the center’s residents. Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kassandra Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:25 Photo ID: 3142486 VIRIN: 170112-N-FP535-013 Resolution: 1875x1500 Size: 1.62 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Volunteers At Bahrain Filipino Womens Shelter [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.