Lt. Kelly Hughes, Navy Reserve Center flight surgeon, examines Lance Corp. Trevor Thiel, from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, during a post deployment in-processing appointment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 15. This is the first time Marines have in-processed at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3142176 VIRIN: 161215-F-UT482-016 Resolution: 4145x2764 Size: 5.96 MB Location: JB MDL, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines in-process [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.