SECAF rings the bell

Airmen from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. stand at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City Dec. 16. The Airmen were there with the Secretary of the Air Force to celebrate 70 years of Air Power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

Date Taken: 01.29.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017