Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James receives a coin from Douglas Yones, Head of exchange traded products, at the New York Stock Exchange Dec. 16, 2016. James rang the opening bell as a celebration of 70 years of Air Power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3142163 VIRIN: 161216-F-UT482-034 Resolution: 5214x3476 Size: 10.26 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF rings the bell [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.