Lt. Gen Charles Luckey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserves, speaks to Soldiers during the Green Tab Huddle at the Tommy B's Community Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 31, 2017. General Officers and enlisted leaders attended the conference to discuss mission requirements for the U.S. Army Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Lauren Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:01 Photo ID: 3142158 VIRIN: 170131-F-CW009-0022 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Tab Huddle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Lauren Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.