Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James takes a selfie with Airmen from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 16, 2016. James rang the opening bell at the Ney York Stock Exchange to celebrate 70 years of Air Power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3142155
|VIRIN:
|161216-F-UT482-017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECAF rings the bell [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT