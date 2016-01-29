(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECAF rings the bell [Image 4 of 10]

    SECAF rings the bell

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James takes a selfie with Airmen from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 16, 2016. James rang the opening bell at the Ney York Stock Exchange to celebrate 70 years of Air Power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3142155
    VIRIN: 161216-F-UT482-017
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF rings the bell [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JB MDL

