Programs lay on a table at the Tommy B's Community Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 31, 2017. General Officers and enlisted leaders attended the conference to discuss mission requirements for the U.S. Army Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Lauren Russell)
|01.31.2017
|02.03.2017 11:01
|3142145
|170131-F-CW009-0005
|4256x2832
|1.4 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHRUST, NJ, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Green Tab Huddle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Lauren Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
