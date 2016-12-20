Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy Miranda A.A. Ballentine speaks at the ground breaking at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 21. The 16.5 megawatt solar energy project will be the largest military solar installation in the Northeast and will include more than 50,000 solar panels when it’s completed in 2017. (Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3142142 VIRIN: 161220-F-UT482-029 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.69 MB Location: JB MDL, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.