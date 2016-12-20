(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL [Image 7 of 10]

    Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL

    JB MDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy Miranda A.A. Ballentine speaks at the ground breaking at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 21. The 16.5 megawatt solar energy project will be the largest military solar installation in the Northeast and will include more than 50,000 solar panels when it’s completed in 2017. (Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3142142
    VIRIN: 161220-F-UT482-029
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines in-process
    SECAF rings the bell
    SECAF rings the bell
    SECAF rings the bell
    Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL
    Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL
    Largest military solar energy project in Northeast breaks ground on JB MDL
    Marines In-process
    Simulators help train aircrews
    Simulators helps train aircrews

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JB MDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT