Marines in-process

87 Medical Group occupational medicine physician Priya Yellayi, examines Corp. Sebastian Estevez, avionics technician during a post deployment in-processing appointment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 15. This is the first time Marines have in-processed at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)
