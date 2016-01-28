87 Medical Group occupational medicine physician Priya Yellayi, examines Corp. Sebastian Estevez, avionics technician during a post deployment in-processing appointment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 15. This is the first time Marines have in-processed at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3142136 VIRIN: 161215-F-UT482-006 Resolution: 5000x3334 Size: 8.53 MB Location: JB MDL, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines In-process [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.