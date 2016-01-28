(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines In-process [Image 8 of 10]

    Marines In-process

    JB MDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    87 Medical Group occupational medicine physician Priya Yellayi, examines Corp. Sebastian Estevez, avionics technician during a post deployment in-processing appointment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 15. This is the first time Marines have in-processed at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines In-process [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JB MDL

