    Simulators help train aircrews [Image 9 of 10]

    Simulators help train aircrews

    JB MDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Staff Sgt. Evan Austin, boom operator in training, prepares to refuel an F-22 Raptor in the BOT simulator on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 7, 2016. The BOT simulator is one of two in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3142134
    VIRIN: 161207-F-UT482-064
    Resolution: 5473x3653
    Size: 17.99 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulators help train aircrews [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JB MDL

