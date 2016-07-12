(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Simulators helps train aircrews

    Simulators helps train aircrews

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Staff Sgt. Evan Austin, boom operator in training, checks his oxygen mask before training in the BOT simulator at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Dec. 7, 2016. The BOT simulator at JB MDL is one of the two in the Air Force to train KC-10 Stratotanker boom operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3142133
    VIRIN: 161207-F-UT482-039
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulators helps train aircrews [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JB MDL

