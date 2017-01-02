(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 2 of 3]

    Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacquelyn Childs 

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2017) Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, second from left, Navy surgeon general, talks to Capt. Brent Kelln, right, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), at the Medical Education and Training Campus on board Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston. Faison visited with NMTSC and their senior command, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command, during his recent visit to San Antonio. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 10:14
    Photo ID: 3142117
    VIRIN: 170201-N-GA424-0065
    Resolution: 3442x2544
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jacquelyn Childs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

