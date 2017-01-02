Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2017) Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, second from left, Navy surgeon general, talks to Capt. Brent Kelln, right, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), at the Medical Education and Training Campus on board Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston. Faison visited with NMTSC and their senior command, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command, during his recent visit to San Antonio. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

