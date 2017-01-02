Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2017) Rear Adm. Rebecca J. McCormick-Boyle, commander, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC), talks to Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general, during a tour of the Navy barracks at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on board Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston. Faison visited San Antonio to talk to personnel at NMETLC as well as the Navy service component of METC, Navy Medicine Training Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

