    Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 3 of 3]

    Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacquelyn Childs 

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2017) Rear Adm. Rebecca J. McCormick-Boyle, commander, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC), talks to Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general, during a tour of the Navy barracks at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on board Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston. Faison visited San Antonio to talk to personnel at NMETLC as well as the Navy service component of METC, Navy Medicine Training Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 10:13
    Photo ID: 3142115
    VIRIN: 170201-N-GA424-0059
    Resolution: 4096x2742
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jacquelyn Childs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    BUMED
    San Antonio
    Hospital Corpsman
    METC
    NMTSC
    NMETLC

