U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Adcock, 352nd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, poses for a photograph in his work center Feb. 2, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Adcock was selected as the Mildenhall Nation honoree this week for showing excellence in and out of the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 09:42
|Photo ID:
|3142097
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-CB285-003
|Resolution:
|5721x3819
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mildenhall Nation – Tech. Sgt. Brian Adcock, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
