    Mildenhall Nation – Tech. Sgt. Brian Adcock

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2017

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Adcock, 352nd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, poses for a photograph in his work center Feb. 2, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Adcock was selected as the Mildenhall Nation honoree this week for showing excellence in and out of the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 09:42
    Photo ID: 3142097
    VIRIN: 170202-F-CB285-003
    Resolution: 5721x3819
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, Mildenhall Nation – Tech. Sgt. Brian Adcock, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

