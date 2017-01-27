(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Rock Awards NSAB Sailors [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Rock Awards NSAB Sailors

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. Charles Rock awards Naval Support Activity Bethesda Sailors during his visit Jan. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

