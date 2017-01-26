(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Randy Couture Visits NSAB

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    Retired mixed martial arts fighter Randy Couture signs a photo for a Soldier Jan. 26 during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bethesda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 09:18
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Randy Couture Visits NSAB, by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

