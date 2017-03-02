170203-N-XT039-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2017) Hospitalman Apprentice Leianna Adame, from Fountain Valley, Calif., prepares manikins prior to a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) class aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The CPR class qualifies and prepares Sailors to be first responders for injured personnel in the event of a casualty. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 08:52
|Photo ID:
|3142064
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-XT039-030
|Resolution:
|3000x1993
|Size:
|943.54 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CPR Class Aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bonhommme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT