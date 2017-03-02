(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CPR Class Aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bonhommme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 5 of 5]

    CPR Class Aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bonhommme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170203-N-XT039-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2017) Hospitalman Apprentice Leianna Adame, from Fountain Valley, Calif., prepares manikins prior to a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) class aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The CPR class qualifies and prepares Sailors to be first responders for injured personnel in the event of a casualty. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:52
    Photo ID: 3142064
    VIRIN: 170203-N-XT039-030
    Resolution: 3000x1993
    Size: 943.54 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CPR Class Aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bonhommme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Corpsman
    Armed Forces
    CPR
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    Navy
    Military
    CTF 76
    Training
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

