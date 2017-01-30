Communities unite

Members of the community go about with their day in Sumter, S.C., circa 1942, top, and Jan. 31, bottom. Sumter became home to Shaw Army Air Field in 1941, and was named after WWI pilot and Sumter native, 1st Lt. Ervin David Shaw. In 1948, Shaw Army Airfield was renamed Shaw Air Force Base and to this day continue the tradition of partnership and patriotism with the Sumter community. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)
