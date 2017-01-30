(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Communities unite

    Communities unite

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the community go about with their day in Sumter, S.C., circa 1942, top, and Jan. 31, bottom. Sumter became home to Shaw Army Air Field in 1941, and was named after WWI pilot and Sumter native, 1st Lt. Ervin David Shaw. In 1948, Shaw Army Airfield was renamed Shaw Air Force Base and to this day continue the tradition of partnership and patriotism with the Sumter community. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:42
    Photo ID: 3142042
    VIRIN: 170130-F-KH895-004
    Resolution: 3607x4800
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communities unite, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #TeamShaw #SumterSC #Communities Unite

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT