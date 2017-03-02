(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD [Image 1 of 11]

    SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada during a dinner hosted by Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 03, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:41
    Photo ID: 3142039
    VIRIN: 170203-D-SV709-1269
    Resolution: 4854x3231
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD arrives in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    president
    Korea
    South Korea
    mattis
    prime minister
    jim
    defense secretary
    secdef
    republic of Korea
    blue house
    Jim Mattis
    James Mattis
    Hwang Kyo-ahn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT