Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada during a dinner hosted by Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 03, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 08:41
|Photo ID:
|3142039
|VIRIN:
|170203-D-SV709-1269
|Resolution:
|4854x3231
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
