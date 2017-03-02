(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan [Image 2 of 11]

    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan

    TOKYO, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kinshida in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:41
    Photo ID: 3142036
    VIRIN: 170203-D-SV709-1225
    Resolution: 4172x2777
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: TOKYO, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SD meets has dinner with Japan MoD
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Foreign Minister of Japan
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD meets with Japan PM and MoD
    SD arrives in Japan

    Japan
    tokyo
    mattis
    jim
    defense secretary
    secdef
    foreign Minister
    jim mattis
    james mattis
    Kinshida

