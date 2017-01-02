MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C.—Lance Cpl. Luke Peters and his fellow Marine discuss an MV-22C Osprey after it landed aboard MCAS New River, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. This is the first time the training squadron has received a brand-new, straight from the factory aircraft. The MV-22 Block C incorporates weather radar; an improved environmental control system; troop commander situational awareness display; upgraded standby flight instrument and GPS; and additional chaff/flare equipment. Block C development first began in 2006. Peters is a crew chief with VMMT-204. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:11 Photo ID: 3141780 VIRIN: 170201-M-GJ704-524 Resolution: 2850x1900 Size: 2.69 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In with the new [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.