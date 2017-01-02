(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    In with the new [Image 1 of 3]

    In with the new

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C.—Lance Cpl. Luke Peters and his fellow Marine discuss an MV-22C Osprey after it landed aboard MCAS New River, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. This is the first time the training squadron has received a brand-new, straight from the factory aircraft. The MV-22 Block C incorporates weather radar; an improved environmental control system; troop commander situational awareness display; upgraded standby flight instrument and GPS; and additional chaff/flare equipment. Block C development first began in 2006. Peters is a crew chief with VMMT-204. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 08:11
    Photo ID: 3141780
    VIRIN: 170201-M-GJ704-524
    Resolution: 2850x1900
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In with the new [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS New River
    VMMT-204
    environmental control system
    Block C

