MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C.—Lance Cpl. Luke Peters directs an MV-22C Osprey after it landed aboard MCAS New River, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. This is the first time the training squadron has received a brand-new, straight from the factory aircraft. The MV-22 Block C incorporates weather radar; an improved environmental control system; troop commander situational awareness display; upgraded standby flight instrument and GPS; and additional chaff/flare equipment. Block C development first began in 2006. Peters is a crew chief with VMMT-204. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 08:11
|Photo ID:
|3141775
|VIRIN:
|170201-M-GJ704-484
|Resolution:
|3135x2090
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, In with the new [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
