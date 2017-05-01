(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Djibouti Sustainment Training

    DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Douglas Farrell (left) and Cpl. Garrett Copeland, landing support specialists, scan the passport of a simulated American evacuee during a rehearsal of a noncombatant evacuation training operation aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. Reviewing evacuees’ passports or other forms of identification is the final step before going to a staging area to be evacuated to a safe haven. The 11th MEU is currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations to support security and stability within the region. Farrell and Copeland are with Combat Logistics Battalion 11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 07:56
    Photo ID: 3141774
    VIRIN: 170105-M-KJ317-242
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 977.72 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Djibouti Sustainment Training
    Djibouti Sustainment Training
    Djibouti Sustainment Training
    Djibouti Sustainment Training
    Djibouti Sustainment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    sustainment training
    11th MEU
    4th Marines
    1st Bn.
    BLT 1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT