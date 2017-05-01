Djibouti Sustainment Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Douglas Farrell (left) and Cpl. Garrett Copeland, landing support specialists, scan the passport of a simulated American evacuee during a rehearsal of a noncombatant evacuation training operation aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. Reviewing evacuees’ passports or other forms of identification is the final step before going to a staging area to be evacuated to a safe haven. The 11th MEU is currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations to support security and stability within the region. Farrell and Copeland are with Combat Logistics Battalion 11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

