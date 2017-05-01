DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Marine checks the bags of simulated evacuees during a rehearsal of a non-combatant evacuation training operation aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. The EOD Marines’ role is to search for explosives on the evacuees and their packs. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 07:56 Photo ID: 3141773 VIRIN: 170105-M-KJ317-196 Resolution: 2656x3541 Size: 985.57 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.