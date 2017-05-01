(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Djibouti Sustainment Training

    DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Marine checks the bags of simulated evacuees during a rehearsal of a non-combatant evacuation training operation aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. The EOD Marines’ role is to search for explosives on the evacuees and their packs. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

