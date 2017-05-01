DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) A U.S. Marine gives a processing and evacuation brief at an evacuation control center (ECC) during a non-combatant evacuation training operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. An ECC begins with safely admitting and processing evacuees and concludes with transporting them to a safe haven. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 07:55 Photo ID: 3141771 VIRIN: 170105-M-KJ317-177 Resolution: 5009x3339 Size: 1.23 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.