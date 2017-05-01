DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) A U.S. Marine gives a processing and evacuation brief at an evacuation control center (ECC) during a non-combatant evacuation training operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. An ECC begins with safely admitting and processing evacuees and concludes with transporting them to a safe haven. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 07:55
|Photo ID:
|3141771
|VIRIN:
|170105-M-KJ317-177
|Resolution:
|5009x3339
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT