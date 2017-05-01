Djibouti Sustainment Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marine MV-22 Ospreys head toward a landing zone marked by smoke during a non-combatant evacuation training operation in Djibouti, Africa, Jan. 5, 2017. Ospreys have the capability to take off and land like a helicopter and fly like a fixed-wing aircraft. This capability increases its versatility compared to traditional aircraft by negating the need for a runway to take off and land while increasing the distance and speed it can travel. The Osprey and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

