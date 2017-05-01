DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Keith Mason (left) and Cpl. Michael Silakoski, radio operators with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish communications with MV-22 Ospreys during sustainment training in Djibouti, Africa, Jan. 5, 2017. During the training, the radio operators relayed landing zone coordinates to the Osprey pilots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 07:55 Photo ID: 3141764 VIRIN: 170105-M-KJ317-006 Resolution: 5029x3353 Size: 1.11 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.