DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Keith Mason (left) and Cpl. Michael Silakoski, radio operators with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish communications with MV-22 Ospreys during sustainment training in Djibouti, Africa, Jan. 5, 2017. During the training, the radio operators relayed landing zone coordinates to the Osprey pilots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 07:55
|Photo ID:
|3141764
|VIRIN:
|170105-M-KJ317-006
|Resolution:
|5029x3353
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
