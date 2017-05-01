(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Boxing PT

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work on counterpunch techniques during a physical training session aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 5, 2017. It’s important to keep physically and mentally fit, to remain ready to respond at any moment to emerging missions and crises while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    11th MEU
    Boxing
    Marines
    PT
    Somerset
    CLB-11

