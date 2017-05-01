11th MEU Boxing PT

USS SOMERSET, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 5, 2017) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work on counterpunch techniques during a physical training session aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 5, 2017. It’s important to keep physically and mentally fit, to remain ready to respond at any moment to emerging missions and crises while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

