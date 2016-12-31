USS Makin Island New Year’s Eve Bash

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit watch the “ball drop” during a New Year’s Eve party aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 31, 2016. Members with the Moral Welfare Recreation Group (MWR) funded, organized and provided food and decorations for the Makin Island New Year’s Bash. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

