USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a photo during a New Year’s Eve party aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 31. Shortly after the photo was taken, the service members gathered to watch the “ball drop” to ring in the New Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island New Year's Eve Bash [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.