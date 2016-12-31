USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit sing during a New Year’s party aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 31, 2016. The band initiated the New Year’s Bash with a live performance, which showcased the talent of each member on stage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 06:31
|Photo ID:
|3141624
|VIRIN:
|161231-M-JH782-042
|Resolution:
|5122x3415
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|USCENTCOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island New Year’s Eve Bash [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
