    USS Makin Island New Year's Eve Bash [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Makin Island New Year's Eve Bash

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) U.S. Marine Col. Clay C. Tipton, commanding officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, meets and greets groups of Marines with the 11th MEU during a New Year’s party aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 31. Tipton thanked the Marines for their excellent work throughout the deployment and wished them a successful and happy new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 06:31
    Photo ID: 3141623
    VIRIN: 161231-M-JH782-027
    Resolution: 5073x3304
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island New Year's Eve Bash [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

