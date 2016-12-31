USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 31, 2016) U.S. Marine Col. Clay C. Tipton, commanding officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, meets and greets groups of Marines with the 11th MEU during a New Year’s party aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 31. Tipton thanked the Marines for their excellent work throughout the deployment and wished them a successful and happy new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

This work, USS Makin Island New Year's Eve Bash [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.