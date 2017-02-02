Engineering department evaluation aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170203-N-WF272-249 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2017) Engineering department conducts mobility engineering training in preparations for certifications aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 04:54
|Photo ID:
|3141582
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-WF272-249
|Resolution:
|3000x1836
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
