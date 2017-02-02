(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineering department evaluation aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    Engineering department evaluation aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170203-N-WF272-249 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2017) Engineering department conducts mobility engineering training in preparations for certifications aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 04:54
    Photo ID: 3141582
    VIRIN: 170203-N-WF272-249
    Resolution: 3000x1836
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering department evaluation aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    engineering
    LHD 6
    evaluation
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    maintenance
    machinist's mate
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR
    MOB-E
    engineering casualty training

