    One-star general visits SPAMGTF-CR-AF Marines [Image 3 of 6]

    One-star general visits SPAMGTF-CR-AF Marines

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa speak to Brig. Gen. Terry V. Williams, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics (Plans), about their roles in the unit as the new air combat element during a tour at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 2, 2017. During his visit, Williams toured facilities and spoke with Marines about their roles in the unit and answered questions regarding the future of the SPMAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 05:28
    Photo ID: 3141564
    VIRIN: 170203-M-ND733-1080
    Resolution: 5389x3593
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One-star general visits SPAMGTF-CR-AF Marines [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

