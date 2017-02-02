One-star general visits SPAMGTF-CR-AF Marines

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa speak to Brig. Gen. Terry V. Williams, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics (Plans), about their roles in the unit as the new air combat element during a tour at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 2, 2017. During his visit, Williams toured facilities and spoke with Marines about their roles in the unit and answered questions regarding the future of the SPMAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

