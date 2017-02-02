380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 Maintainers and 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather for a group photo at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. After the U-2 airframe surpassed 30,000 hours of flight several members autographed the mural created for the achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 03:20 Photo ID: 3141497 VIRIN: 170202-Z-CO490-116 Resolution: 4395x2925 Size: 5.78 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U-2 continues through generations, makes Air Force history breaking 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIS, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.