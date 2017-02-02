(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U-2 continues through generations, makes Air Force history breaking 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 Maintainers and 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather for a group photo at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. After the U-2 airframe surpassed 30,000 hours of flight several members autographed the mural created for the achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 03:20
    Photo ID: 3141497
    VIRIN: 170202-Z-CO490-116
    Resolution: 4395x2925
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 continues through generations, makes Air Force history breaking 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIS, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U-2 continues through generations, makes Air Force history breaking 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIS

