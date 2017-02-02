380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 Maintainers and 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather for a group photo at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. After the U-2 airframe surpassed 30,000 hours of flight several members autographed the mural created for the achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 03:20
|Photo ID:
|3141497
|VIRIN:
|170202-Z-CO490-116
|Resolution:
|4395x2925
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U-2 continues through generations, makes Air Force history breaking 30,000-hour barrier in fight against ISIS, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
