    BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 28, 2016) A U.S. Marine with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sands rust off a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle on the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 28. After missions ashore, Marines and Sailors increase their maintenance cycles to fix degraded parts and to remove and prevent corrosion accumulated during use. The continued rehearsal of amphibious operations increase the Amphibious Ready Group/ Marine Expeditionary Unit’s efficiency to better respond to crises, ranging from humanitarian assistance missions to combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 03:06
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    This work, BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT