BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 28, 2016) A U.S. Marine with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sands rust off a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle on the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 28. After missions ashore, Marines and Sailors increase their maintenance cycles to fix degraded parts and to remove and prevent corrosion accumulated during use. The continued rehearsal of amphibious operations increase the Amphibious Ready Group/ Marine Expeditionary Unit’s efficiency to better respond to crises, ranging from humanitarian assistance missions to combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

