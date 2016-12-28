USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 28, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Bradley Mauk, a motor transportation operator with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks the bolts and wheels on a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMV) in the well deck aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 28. After the conclusion of Exercise Alligator Dagger 2016, the Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU take the time to repair, replace and maintain their equipment to prepare for future missions. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 03:06 Photo ID: 3141479 VIRIN: 161228-M-JH782-014 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.13 MB Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.