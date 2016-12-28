(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 28, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Bradley Mauk, a motor transportation operator with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks the bolts and wheels on a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMV) in the well deck aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 28. After the conclusion of Exercise Alligator Dagger 2016, the Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU take the time to repair, replace and maintain their equipment to prepare for future missions. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3141479
    VIRIN: 161228-M-JH782-014
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

