BLT 1/4 Well Deck Maintenance

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 28, 2016) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Agurrie, a motor transportation operator with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, scrubs rust off a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMV) within the well deck of the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Dec. 28. The Marines with Battery A preform operation and maintenance checks on their gear and vehicles before, during and after missions to ensure their gear is fully operational and ready for future missions. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

