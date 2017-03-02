(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Fisher 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Audience members applaud during the Matthew C. Perry High School ribbon cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The building is three stories tall and 165,000 square feet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin A. Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:56
    Photo ID: 3141471
    VIRIN: 170203-M-QA315-0072
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Justin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

