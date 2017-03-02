Minister of Natioanl Defense for the Republic of Korea, the Honorable Han Min-goo, inspects incense before burning it at a wreath laying ceremony at the Seoul National Cemetary, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 01:52
|Photo ID:
|3141417
|VIRIN:
|170203-D-SV709-0499
|Resolution:
|2096x1393
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD ROK Wreath Laying [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT