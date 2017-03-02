South Koreans line the entrance to the Seoul National Cemetary during a visit from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 01:52
|Photo ID:
|3141411
|VIRIN:
|170203-D-SV709-0391
|Resolution:
|3032x2015
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
This work, SD ROK Wreath Laying [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
