    SD ROK Wreath Laying [Image 8 of 9]

    SD ROK Wreath Laying

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    South Koreans line the entrance to the Seoul National Cemetary during a visit from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD ROK Wreath Laying [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    South Korea
    mattis
    mindef
    jim
    defense secretary
    secdef
    republic of Korea
    jim mattis
    james mattis
    Han Min-goo

